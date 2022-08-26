The Virgo season is officially here. Those who are born between August 23 to September 22, share Virgo as their zodiac sign and personality traits like being shy, and modest but also a perfectionist. Virgos are extremely hard-working people and have a quirky sense of humour. It's believed that Virgos take time to open up but are extremely flexible, logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life. Many popular celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Blake Lively, Zendaya and Beyonce are Virgos by birth and if there's anything more common between them, it's their love for fashion. Virgo Season 2022 Dates: Which Month Are Virgos Born In? Know Personality Traits of the Zodiac Sign, Types and What All the Year Has in Store for the Sixth Star Sign!

Virgo celebs, in particular, are very fashionable or should we say, they love fashion more than the rest. That explains why their red carpet appearances make headlines almost every time they step out of their apartment. There's a certain aura them that's intimidating, yes, but also impactful. They compel you to fall in love with them and if you're already, the intensity is probably higher each time. The season of Virgo has just begun and hence we decided to curate a list of some of the most fashionable Virgos on the block. So, let's begin! Blake Lively Birthday: A Look at Some of Her Best Met Gala Appearances!

Blake Lively

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graduate Runway (@graduaterunway)

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Beyonce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Salma Hayek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Lili Reinhart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireeinharts)

Liam Payne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Jungkook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS JUNGKOOK 정국 - Fanpage (@jungkook)

Ayushmann Khurrana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

Padma Lakshmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

So, who's your favourite Virgo from the list?

