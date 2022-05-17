Hina Khan recently made headlines when she stepped out looking like a goddess in her ivory coloured corset dress by Tarun Tahiliani. Khan was in London to attend the UK Asian Film Festival 2022 where she was awarded with the Trailblazer of the Year award for her film Lines. And to mark this big occasion, she picked a stunning ethnic ensemble by Tahilaini which looked divine on her. It wasn't your usual ethnic pick but more like an Indo-western attire that had a blend of traditional and modern cuts. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

Hina's outfit was an off-shoulder corset paired with a dhoti skirt with a matching checkered cape over it. She further opted for contrasting emerald statement earrings to break the monotony of her outfit. With pink lips, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes and a messy bun, she completed her look further.

Hina Khan v/s Bhumi Pednekar

Hina Khan and Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Hina certainly amplified the overall look of this Tarun Tahiliani creation, the same outfit was earlier adorned by B-town diva, Bhumi Pednekar. It was for Diwali celebration 2021 when the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress stepped out looking mystical in this same attire. She, however, went a bit heavy on her styling by opting for a choker necklace and a haathphool. Coming to her makeup, she too preferred keeping it subtle with nude lips, perfectly contoured cheeks, kohled, smoky eyes, curled eyelashes and hair styled in curls. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Now, coming to the point. While we are having a tough time picking a winner amongst these beauties, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it TV beauty, Hina Khan or Bollywood stunner, Bhumi Pednekar?

Who Wore this Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Better? Hina Khan Bhumi Pednekar

