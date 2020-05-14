Manushi Chhillar Birthday Special: Growing, Glowing, Unapologetically Girly Millennial Chic, the Former Miss World’s Heady Fashion Arsenal Is a Hoot!

Manushi Chhillar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She came, she saw and she delightfully conquered! Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar who made us prouder than ever turns a year older today, 23 to be precise. The millennial is a hoot on all fronts. A heady Instagram following of 6 million stands as a worthy testimony to her fame. Blessed with a petite, toned frame, dimpled smile, lustrous long locks and a charming persona to boot, Manushi is a certified style cynosure. We got an ample peek into her carefully curated arsenal with fashion stylist Sheefa Gilani for her Beauty With A Purpose tour with Miss World 2017 continental winners all through 2018. Courting homegrown labels and designers coupled with luxe international ones, Manushi crafted a fashion versatility that was in perfect sync with an equally alluring beauty and hair game. A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi is all set to make that big, much-awaited silver screen debut with the period drama, Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. While we distinctly remember Manushi's sequined black Sabyasachi lehenga as she crowned her successor Vanessa Ponce of Mexico at the end of Miss World 2018 pageant which took place in Sanya, China on 8 December 2018, her other style servings are equally enchanting. Manushi gave us a subtle masterclass in flipping and blending homegrown brands with luxe international ones to slay high-street, red carpet and travel styles.

Ahead we rounded out a brief fashion capsule, one for every vibe that makes for a compelling bookmarking.

An ivory corseted pantsuit and a tulle cape featuring hand embroidered with bugle beads and organza flowers from Gaurav Gupta were teamed with pointy toes, sleek hair, subtle glam and jewellery from Outhouse.

A Falguni and Shane Peacock mini embroidered and embellished dress with a plunging neckline was teamed with wavy hair and subtle glam.

Flaunting her best foot forward for Miss World 2019 in Singapore, Manushi stunned in a thigh-high slit gown by Zara Umrigar with metallic heels, sleek hair and bold red lips.

The grand finale night of Miss World 2018 saw Manushi dazzle in a sequined black Sabyasachi creation with earrings, glowy makeup and sleek hair completing her vibe.

Out and about in Sri Lanka, Manushi teamed an orange dress from Ankita Studio with snakeskin boots from Truffle Collection. A textured wavy braided ponytail, grey earrings from Eurumme and bronzed glam upped her look.

Manushi stunned in an all-black vibe from Gaurav Gupta featuring one shoulder detailing and a thigh-high slit detailing. Strappy white heels, earrings from Anaqa, a braided hairdo and glossy glam completed her look.

Manushi stunned in an ivory Monika and Nidhi ethnic creation teamed with earrings from Surbhi Didwania. A sleek updo, subtle makeup and juttis from Shilpsutra completed her look.

For a photoshoot styled by Ami Patel, Manushi flaunted an all-black vibe, courtesy Alberto Audenino. Studded pumps, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

For Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019, Manushi owned a metallic vibe featuring a gown by Elisabetta Franchi with Steve Madden heels. Dark wavy hair and glossy glam completed her look.

For Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Manushi enthralled in a grey ivory Dolly J Studio creation featuring a maxi skirt with slit and feather detailing on the shoulder. Dark lips, highlighter on fleek and sleek low back ponytail completed her look.

Pulling off any given style to the hilt, Manushi is delightfully a designer's muse and a fashion stylist's dream. Here's wishing the budding actress a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.