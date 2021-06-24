Mindy Kaling first made headlines for her superb portrayal as Kelly Kapoor in the hit television sitcom The Office. The badass girl is known for her amazing comic timing and brilliant sense of humour. However, her talent is not limited to it, as she’s a writer, producer, director and wears many positive titles like a boss lady. Right from turning into a voiceover artist for big Hollywood projects to even garnering recognition for her memoirs, she’s a true inspiration. And as much as she has been impressing fans with her career, she’s also a fashionable star who has evolved with time. Mindy’s style is just like her i.e fun, bold, and experimental. Mindy Kaling Birthday: The Office, Never Have I Ever and Other Shows You Can Opt To Watch During Quarantine.

Over the years, Kaling has made some wow to jaw-dropping style appearances on red carpets that are fabulous. She has walked many prestigious events in designer wears and proved she’s a fashionable diva who wants more all the time. There’s black, floral, shimmer, and more, the American actress’ red carpet style file is colourful and in vogue. And as she celebrates her birthday today (June 24), let's take a look at some of her hit style shenanigans. Never Have I Ever Season 2: Megan Suri Joins Mindy Kaling's Netflix Show.

Beauty in Silver!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Can Never Go Wrong!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stylish In A Bright Shade!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot in Red!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic Is The Word!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral and Shimmer Combined!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shining in Blue!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Body-Hugging Gown… Quite A Daring Move!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simply Gorgeous!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving Eleganza!

Mindy Kaling Red Carpet Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best red carpet moments of Mindy that echoes her supreme taste in style. We love how she always makes sure she is dressed well. From ruffles, risqué fashion to often getting the green light from fashion critics, Mindy is a total package. We certainly are in awe of her stylish outings. Pick your favourite Mindy look from above and tell us in the comment section below. Happy birthday, girl!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).