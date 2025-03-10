Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has recently launched her new cooking show, showcasing her culinary skills amidst a whirlwind of criticism and scrutiny. Despite the harsh judgments from bloggers, YouTubers, and critics questioning the authenticity of her cooking and even her father’s unsettling remark about her show being "inauthentic," Meghan made her debut on Netflix with this highly anticipated series on March 4. The reactions have been mixed—while some viewers express genuine admiration and support, many others are less than kind. A notable point of interest remains Prince Harry’s involvement; his steady support and influence encourage Meghan to embrace a style that is emblematic of royal life yet emphasizes understated luxury, a choice that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Vanity Fair Oscars 2025: All the Best Looks From the After-Party As Stars Slays in All Glam.

The setting of her show is framed by a beautifully painted, nature-inspired, and serene background that transforms her kitchen into a dream space for any cooking enthusiast. Her planet-friendly kitchen features chic Le Creuset cookware in a polished white finish, complemented by charming wooden utensils. Meghan’s culinary journey within the show is kick-started by inviting friends from diverse backgrounds and well-known chefs, with a focus on preparing quick-fix yet exotic food recipes. This emphasis reflects her passion for cultural fusion and her ability to infuse it into simple, approachable dishes. The Everyday Reality of Home-Based Female Workers in the Garment Industry.

Meghan is served with a pinch of salt for her cooking show.

However, the British media continues its relentless criticism of Meghan for her unconventional lifestyle choices and her decision to take Prince Harry away from his royal roots. Her aesthetic is classically understated—elegance meets femininity through the use of edible flowers, a flourishing organic kitchen garden filled with fresh berries, herbs, and vegetables, and even a small chicken farm where her rescued chickens enjoy a healthy life. The show embodies a mindful, domestic ethos, showcasing a woman who delights in preparing food for her family and friends. She takes pride in doing things herself, drawing on a personal touch rather than relying on domestic help, which is often highlighted in typical portrayals of households elsewhere, such as those in India.

A recent blog post on E! News's “Hot Goss,” hosted by Eyal Booker and Lonnie Marts, offered a pointed critique of Meghan’s show. During a conversation in their sauna, the hosts emphasized that the series has faced a wave of negative feedback online. They noted Meghan’s assertion of entering a vibrant new romantic chapter with Prince Harry, whom she affectionately calls 'H,' claiming it brings a sparkle to her eyes. However, viewers have reacted by saying her show comes off as detached from reality, labeling it an "inauthentic" depiction akin to a "cringy" Stepford wife. Across various media outlets, her attempts at cooking have been criticized as "cringe cooking," and the show itself has been dismissed as a "flop," described as joyless and self-indulgent, with terms like "narcissistic" thrown around. While the British media's responses can be particularly severe, even outlets in Los Angeles have echoed these sentiments, raising questions about why a simple home cooking show is under such heavy scrutiny.

It raises the question of whether this series serves as a strategic emotional marketing effort aimed at reshaping Meghan’s public image following the backlash she's faced for pursuing her version of happiness since stepping back from royal duties. There are even reflections on an older blog, “The TIG,” from 2018, which now faces renewed scrutiny. Critics argue that as a royal, traditional expectations dictate a level of decorum that should preclude personal expressions such as bikini pictures on social media. Yet, Meghan seems determined to carve out her path.

Regardless of the criticism, if one steps back to view the show through the lens of an ordinary woman striving to build her dream life, it's evident that Meghan elegantly balances the art of making the small things in life beautiful. From cookies adorned with edible flowers to exquisite crostinis topped with bumblebee-inspired arrangements made from tomatoes and cheese, her vision highlights simplicity painted with touches of creativity and warmth. Well, love or hate shows have gained instant success and massive attention from global viewers which will make Netflix hit their targetted jackpot with Meghan and her branding.

