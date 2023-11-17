The Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show was a dazzling display of cultural diversity and creativity, featuring standout ensembles from global beauties. Miss India, Shweta Sharda, mesmerised in a costume reflecting her country's rich heritage, while Miss Ukraine, Angelina Usanova, showcased her unique style with an eye-catching creation. The Philippines' representative, Michelle Dee, also made waves with a stunning national costume, adding to the visual feast of the event. Miss Universe 2023 Pakistan's Erica Robin Slays in Furne One Amato’s Masterpiece, Embracing the Symbolic White of National Flag for Evening Gown Competition.

These exceptional women, along with others, took the stage in outfits that not only celebrated their nations but also highlighted the individuality and artistic expression of each contestant. The National Costume Show serves as a vibrant celebration of the world's diverse cultures, and this year's Miss Universe contestants truly stood out with their unique and symbolic ensembles. So, check out some of the best ones below! Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Dee Wows in Red Swimsuit at Preliminary Competition in El Salvador.

Miss Ukraine Angelina Usanova

Miss India Shweta Sharda

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee

Miss El Salvador Isabella Garcia-Manzo

Miss Brazil Maria Brechane

As the Miss Universe 2023 competition unfolds, the anticipation and excitement continue to build, with standout contestants like Miss India, Miss Brazil, Miss Ukraine and more capturing attention as National Costume Show standouts. These remarkable women not only showcase their nations' rich cultural heritage but also embody the essence of the pageant's commitment to celebrating diversity. Who do you think will win?

