The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) has released a detailed update regarding Miss Jamaica Universe 2025, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, following her serious on-stage accident during the preliminary round of the competition. The update comes amid controversy after Miss Haiti, Melissa Sapini, accused the organisation of unfairly blaming Miss Jamaica for the incident. Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry Suffers Dramatic On-Stage Fall at Miss Universe Event, Rushed to Hospital (Watch Video)

Miss Universe Shares Miss Jamaica’s Recovery Update

In a joint statement posted on Instagram on December 8, the MUO and Miss Jamaica’s family assured fans that the beauty queen is recovering well under medical care in Thailand. “She continues to receive specialised medical care and will soon return to Jamaica under full medical supervision,” the statement read. Upon her return, Miss Jamaica will be directly transferred to a hospital for continued treatment and rehabilitation. The organisation also confirmed that all medical and living expenses including accommodation for Miss Jamaica’s mother and sister are being fully covered. “The Miss Universe Organisation has provided unwavering support to Dr. Henry during her recovery,” the statement said.

Miss Universe Denies Blaming Miss Jamaica for Stage Accident

Addressing the claims made by Miss Haiti, the MUO strongly denied any suggestion that Miss Jamaica was responsible for the incident. “Certain media reports suggesting that Dr. Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate. The Miss Universe Organisation has never attributed blame to Dr. Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts,” the clarification stated. Meanwhile, the official Miss Universe Jamaica handle shared a personal message from Dr. Henry expressing gratitude and optimism: “I’m eagerly looking forward to my return home and to seeing everyone in the near future.” Miss Universe 2025 Contestant Gabrielle Henry of Jamaica Suffers Major Onstage Fall, Taken Away on Stretcher (Watch Video)

Miss Jamaica Recovering After On-Stage Fall

The tragic accident took place on November 19, 2025, during the preliminary competition when Miss Jamaica fell through an opening on the stage while performing her walk. The incident resulted in serious injuries, including an intracranial haemorrhage, facial lacerations, a fracture, and a brief loss of consciousness. The unfortunate fall and the subsequent blame controversy have added to the growing list of challenges faced by this year’s Miss Universe pageant. However, with Miss Jamaica now on the path to recovery and MUO setting the record straight, fans across the world are wishing Dr. Henry a full and speedy recovery and hoping for a safer, controversy-free future for the competition.

