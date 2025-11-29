Mumbai, November 29: Former actress turned Buddhist nun Barkha Madan says life has an unusual way of circling back to forgotten moments as she unexpectedly came face-to-face with Gulshan Grover, fondly called as Bollywood’s “Bad Man”. Barkha, who stepped away from films more than a decade ago to embrace monastic life, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Gulshan and wrote that the chance meeting stirred memories she rarely revisits.

She wrote: “Life has its gentle surprises. At a wedding reception, I suddenly found myself face-to-face with the ever-charming Bad Man—Gulshan Grover ji. Fourteen years into monastic life, and the universe still finds playful ways to remind me of my filmi past!” Barkha went on to reminisce about signing the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi at the age of 20, sharing the frame with Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and the late Inder Kumar, while Gulshan played the memorable villain King Don. Bollywood Actress Turns Buddhist Monk: Know About Barkha Madan, 1994 Miss India Contestant Who Quit Glamour for Spirituality.

“I was just 20 when I signed Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, sharing the screen with the legendary Rekha ji, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and late Inder Kumar. And of course, the unforgettable Bad Man himself. Those memories are held even dearer because of the graciousness of a visionary filmmaker Umesh Mehra ji — a true gentleman to work with.” Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi was the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year 1996. It was the fourth installment in the Khiladi series. This was Rekha's second negative role after Madam X.

Barkha went on to recall how once again got to work with Rekha in the 2003 film “Bhoot.” “Rekha ji and I crossed paths again in Bhoot, and both films gifted me with fond memories and great success.” Bhoot was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan and Tanuja. It is the second horror film made by Ram Gopal Verma after Raat. Who Is Elle Macpherson? Meet ‘Friends’ Guest Star and Australian Supermodel Who Revealed About Breast Cancer Journey, Refused Chemotherapy.

Barkha concluded: “I rarely speak of my acting days, but this unexpected meeting opened a gentle window to a past filled with warmth, gratitude, and a little sparkle from another lifetime. @gulshangrover @akshaykumar.” It was in 2012, when Barkha decided to become a Buddhist nun. She was quite impressed by the ideologies of Buddhism and is an avid follower of the Dalai Lama.

