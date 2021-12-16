UPDATE: Miss World 2021 Event Postponed in Puerto Rico Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases, Finale Will Be Rescheduled Within 90 Days. Read it here.

Miss World 2021 is all set to raise the curtain on December 16, Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be the 70th edition of Miss World pageant which features around 97 countries and contestants from all over the world will compete against each other for claiming one of the best beauty pageant's titles. This edition of the event was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi will be representing the country at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, San Juan. Interestingly, her social campaign for Beauty with the Purpose round made it to the Top 10 at Miss World 2021. Miss World encourages its queens to follow a program which is based on social action works towards the most vulnerable people. Apart from 'Beauty With Purpose', 'Head to Head' is also one of the prominent competitions that takes place where women put in some really inspiring and thoughtful work to get into the Top lists and prove their worth in the show!

Now, if you're looking forward to grabbing some more information about the event, we've sorted out that for you as well! From Time in IST to Live Streaming Details, everything that you must know about Miss World 2021. Miss World 2021 Winner Prediction: Top 10 Favourite Contestants To Win Crown at the 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant.

Miss World 2021 Date and Time

The 70th Miss World will be held on December 16, 2021 where Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh will be crowning her successor. Indian audiences will get to witness the pageant at 4:30 a.m. on December 17, Friday.

Miss World 2021 Live Telecast

You can watch Miss World 2021 live through the TeleOnce channel or the Telemundo network signal both on its digital channels and on alternative platforms. You can also head on to Miss World's YouTube channel to get time-to-time details about every event that happens on the beauty night! Miss World 2021 Finale: Know Date, Time in IST, Venue, Host and Contestants' Names Including Miss India at 70th Edition of the Miss World Pageant.

