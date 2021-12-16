The 70th Miss World pageant will be held in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on December 16th, 2021. What sets the Miss World Pageant apart from the other Beauty contest is the exhilaration that comes with predicting who will be the “Beauty With A Purpose” queen for the year 2021. While there are many gorgeous and bold women throwing their hats into the ring this year in Puerto Rico for the elusive blue crown, it remains anyone’s ball game.

The result of the fast track challenge like 'Head to Head challenge' can foretell who among the beauty queens have the best communication skills needed to become a Miss World. Miss World 2021 Finale: Know Date, Time in IST, Venue, Host and Contestants' Names Including Miss India at 70th Edition of the Miss World Pageant.

Head to Head Challenge

Eight candidates have already secured their spots in the Top 30 of the Miss World 2021 finals after topping the final stage of the Head to Head Challenge. In the final head-to-head challenge, the contestant delivered two speeches—first, they were given 2 minutes to present their “Beauty With a Purpose Project” and second, as a representative of Puerto Rico, they were given an opportunity to tell the world why everyone should come to the lovely island.

1. Botswana – Palesa Mofele

2. Cameroon – Audrey Monkam

3. Cote D’Ivoire – Olivia Yacé

4. Nepal – Namrata Shrestha

5. Nicaragua – Sheynnis Palacios

6. Paraguay – Bethania Borba

7. Philippines – Tracy Perez

8. Venezuela – Alejandra Conde

Beauty with a Purpose

In BWAP contestants all grouped together to watch the incredible Beauty with Purpose projects that each country has created. There were many more incredible and inspiring stories by our kind and courageous Miss World Contestants. Following are the winners of BWAP, as posted from the official Handle of Miss Universe Organization: Miss World 2021 Beauty With a Purpose Winner: Manasa Varanasi of India Earns a Spot in Top 10.

1. Czech Republic – Karolína Kopíncová

2. England – Rehema Muthamia

3. India – Manasa Varanasi

4. Kenya – Sharon Obara

5. Madagascar – Nellie Anjaratiana

6. Nepal – Namrata Shrestha

7. Philippines – Tracy Perez

8. South Africa – Shudufhadzo Musida

9. Sri Lanka – Sadé Greenwood

10. United States – Shree Saini

After comparing and analyzing all the results and performances as per the Miss Universe Organization's Website, the following are the list of prophecy for the winner of Miss World 2021:

Nevertheless, the tables can turn in anybody's favour! But what remains invariable is the hard work and dedication of the women which will decide their win and lose.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2021 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).