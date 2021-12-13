Miss World 2021 will be the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant to be held on December 16, 2021. Miss World 2021 finale will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, the largest indoor venue in the country. Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve is the Official Resort of the 70th Miss World Final. The Miss World Festival will undertake on November 21st and goes on to December 16, 2021, bringing huge international coverage for Puerto Rico in about 200 nations through the events, along with 3500 media partners.

Due to the global pandemic, the Miss World organization postponed the 2020 edition. As a result, Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica had a two-year-long reign, the most extended term for the first time in the history of the contest. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the contest. This year, the swimsuit competition, also known as Miss World Beach Beauty will return after a five-year break. Miss Universe 2021 Winner Is Harnaaz Sandhu! All You Need To Know About the Indian Beauty Queen Who Won Coveted Crown at the 70th Edition of Beauty Pageant.

A video clip was shared from the official Miss World YouTube channel, in which the organization confirmed that there would be a special event featuring its past winners and a three-hour broadcast of the pageant to commemorate its 70th anniversary.

Miss World 2021 Date, Time in IST and Venue

As mentioned above, Miss World 2021 finale will be held on December 16 (early December 17 morning in India) with the competition starting at 4.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The 70th edition is going to be held at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico.

Watch The Video Here:

Miss World 2021 Host And Number Of Participants

Peter Andre, English television and popular television personality will host Miss World 2021 for the second time. This time 98 countries will participate in this Miss World 70th edition, marking the smallest field of contestants since 2002 ever. You can check Miss World 2021 contestants' names here on their official website.

India's Representative At Miss World Pageant 2021

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi is going to represent India at the 70th prestigious Miss World beauty pageant. She is born in Hyderabad and is an engineer and a financial information exchange analyst by profession. The 23-year-old did her schooling in Global Indian and completed graduation in computer science from Vasavi College of Engineering.

Manasa Varanasi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 title and became the sixth Indian woman to be crowned Miss World.

The Miss World organization has raised more than £250 million for children's charities to help disabled and underprivileged children and it is franchised in more than 100 countries.

