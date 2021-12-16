Miss World 2021 finale has been temporarily postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. The coronation ceremony of the 70th edition of Miss World was to be held on December 16 (early December 17 in India) at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico. In an official statement, Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety of contestants, staff, crew and the general public. The finale will be rescheduled within the next 90 days.

Miss World 2021 Postponed

