Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar in Bhumika Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This millennial is a delightful girl to reckon with. Affable, unassuming and charming, there is absolutely a plausible reason why she is counted amongst the most influential young millennials from recent times. From working in a theatre company to breaking a leg with a web series, this petite girl with those sinful voluminous curls catapulted to fame to landing a role as a lead in Karwaan, alongside Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Kriti Kharbanda.A trained singer in Hindustani classical music and a Kathak dancer, it was in 2018 that saw With an Instagram following of 2.2 million, Mithila was a named in their Forbes 30 Under 30 list of young achievers in 2018. A self-confessed non-fashionable girl, Mithila seems to have shed those days of unbothered casual styles to embrace a chicer one, spruced by her go-to fashion stylist, Shreeja Rajgopal. Easy lucid styles but done to perfection from adorable homegrown labels as well as classy luxe international ones, all find an equal place in her evolving style repertoire. Mithila took to a paisley printed sharara set from designer Bhumika Sharma's Spring Summer 2020 collection. Mithila's signature curls were straightened out sleek and shiny with an accompanying subtle glossy makeup.

Paisley pattern is a leading and versatile fashion trend that lends itself to varied designs. The ornamental design which consists of curved teardrop shapes with an origin from Persia is often chosen for its eye-catching detailing. Here is a closer at Mithila's style take on the much-loved print.

Mithila Palkar - Ethnic Elegance

An embroidered peplum kurta with paisley print sharara from designer Bhumika Sharma's Spring Summer 2020 collection, Nejma. Statement earrings from Silver Streak, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look. Tribhanga: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on Board for Kajol’s Netflix Film.

Mithila Palkar in Bhumika Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.