Tribhanga actress Mithila Palkar celebrates her birthday on January 12. Palkar rose to prominence after her Marathi version of the "cup song" went viral on social media. Currently, Mithila is seen in Netflix's Little Things while she continues to sign other projects. Mithila was also a part of the groom squad at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding ceremony in Udaipur. And it was during one of her appearances in pre-wedding festivities that we realised she's a budding fashionista waiting for your attention. Ira Khan Wedding: Nupur Shikhare Grooves to Jugnu Beats With Mithila Palkar in Mehendi Ceremony (Watch Video).

Mithila has an impressive wardrobe filled with all things nice and pretty. Her sarees, in particular, deserve a special mention - simply for being so fancy and looking so elegant. Mithila's ethnic wardrobe is filled with such supremely beautiful pieces that you will be compelled to stare. On days when she isn't busy being the girl next door, Palkar is either posing in her stunning sarees or making us wait for one of these sights. Her saree stories are intriguing enough to warrant your attention and today, since it's her birthday, let's raise a toast for the same. Mithila Palkar Drips Six Yards of Sensuality in This Throwback Backless Blouse and Pretty Pink Saree Vibe!

On Mithila Palkar's special day, let's check out a few pictures of hers in sarees, shall we?

Just Looking Like a WOW!

Pretty You!

Ethnic Dreams

Red Hot

Elegance Personified

Orange is the New Black

All Eyes On Her

Happy Birthday, Mithila Palker!

