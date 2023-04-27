The 68th Filmfare awards has taken place in Mumbai on April 27. Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is the main host of the awards show this evening, while Ayushman Khurrana and Maniesh Paul are also sharing hosting duties. Among the performers, we have Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Govinda to entertain the crowds. Filmfare Awards 2023 Nominations: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets Ten Nods Followed by Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files - Check Out Full List Here!
As for the nominees, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has garnered maximum nominations, while The Kashmir Files and Vikram Vedha are not too far behind. The red carpet event for the awards had begun at 9 pm and here are some of the major celebs who dazzled us with their glamour on the big night.
Check Them Out Below:
Sheeba Chandha
#SheebaChadha arrives for the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/08PPghBFHU
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Poonam Dhillon
#PoonamDhillon arrives for the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6sHAiCgq72
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Anu Mallik
#AnuMalik arrives for the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G5r2mTpEDS
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2023
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff arrives at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 red carpet #FilmfareAwards #filmfare @filmfare pic.twitter.com/w7vTg1jrQi
— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 27, 2023
Salman Khan
Sabka Bhai, Sabki Jaan.
The hottest host of the evening is here.❤#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 #Filmfare2023 #FilmfareOnColors@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/oNR5fLwdyE
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 27, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor
The outfit of the night we are going crazy for! 💜#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 #Filmfare2023 #FilmfareOnColors#JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/u1z1diK12q
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 27, 2023
Govinda
The king of dance has arrived. 🕺#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 #Filmfare2023 #FilmfareOnColors@govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/yydI7mCPze
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 27, 2023
Akshara Haasan
Slaying like tonight's black lady. 🤩#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 #Filmfare2023 #FilmfareOnColors@Iaksharahaasan pic.twitter.com/jFJFMyoiZw
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 27, 2023
Urvashi Rautela
When it comes to Urvashi Rautela, all that glitters is GOLD. 🌟#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 #Filmfare2023 #FilmfareOnColors@Urvashi9 pic.twitter.com/6bdbry8jMc
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 27, 2023
So which celebrity has impressed you the most with their fashion game at Filmfare Awards 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).