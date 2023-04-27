The 68th Filmfare awards has taken place in Mumbai on April 27. Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is the main host of the awards show this evening, while Ayushman Khurrana and Maniesh Paul are also sharing hosting duties. Among the performers, we have Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Govinda to entertain the crowds. Filmfare Awards 2023 Nominations: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets Ten Nods Followed by Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files - Check Out Full List Here!

As for the nominees, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has garnered maximum nominations, while The Kashmir Files and Vikram Vedha are not too far behind. The red carpet event for the awards had begun at 9 pm and here are some of the major celebs who dazzled us with their glamour on the big night.

Check Them Out Below:

Sheeba Chandha

Poonam Dhillon

Anu Mallik

Tiger Shroff

Salman Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Govinda

Akshara Haasan

Urvashi Rautela

