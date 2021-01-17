Mouni Roy is still in Dubai, making the most of her COVID-19 stay. The actress who was earlier stuck in the UAE city prefered to continue her stay and relish it a bit more. Going by her recent set of pictures on Instagram, Mouni is enjoying her Dubai stay and is busy making some beautiful memories. One look at her new pictures and you will start craving for holidays. The actress can be easing posing on a beach and her clicks are certainly making us say, 'beach please!' Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Mouni wore a mustard coloured dress from the house of Virgoism. With its dramatic neckline and a thigh-high slit, Mouni was able to exude all the sensuous vibes and make us fall in love with her harder. She kept her look extremely simple with minimal makeup and loose hair. Mouni's new pictures certainly made us wish if we can pack our bags and head for a holiday somewhere. Trendy Tuesday: 5 Times Mouni Roy Turned the Ultimate Fashion Muse – See Pics.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy was among the few celebs who managed to travel to London amid a pandemic and finish shooting for one of her projects. The actress shot for London Confidential amid the ongoing pandemic and then celebrated her birthday in the Maldives before heading back to Dubai. Well, the girl was among the few lucky ones who were able to travel during the crisis! The actress is now waiting for the release of Brahmastra that also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).