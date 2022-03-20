Black Swan actress Natalie Portman was recently clicked attending the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up Opening in Los Angeles. The event was organised to celebrate the brand's new fragrance, Miss Dior Millefiori and besides Portman, many other popular celebrities were invited for it. Considering the event was organised by Dior, Portman chose to wear a classic outfit by the same brand as her #ootd. It was chic, immensely sultry and amplified her svelte figure further. From Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight to Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, 5 New Superheroes to be Introduced in the MCU in 2022!

Natalie Portman chose a sexy black sheer midi dress from Dior's latest Fall 2022 collection for her new outing. Ask us to rate her look and we'd give it 5/5. The outfit, for us, was equal parts chic and sensuous, thanks to its bold neckline but relatively simpler rest of the bodice. Natalie further paired her look with matching black strappy heels and a delicate hairband as an additional accessory. With pale pink lips, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks and curled eyelashes, she completed her look further. Natalie Portman Birthday: From Closer to Jackie – 5 Movie Quotes by the Powerful Characters She Played on the Screen.

Natalie Portman at the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up Opening in Los Angeles

Natalie Portman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Natalie's upcoming releases, the actress will be next seen in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. This Taika Watiti directorial will also star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, who has been roped in to play the main villain - Gorr the God Butcher. Earlier, Portman was seen in Thor and Thor: The Dark World before she chose to exit the MCU, albeit for a brief period of time.

