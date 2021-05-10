Nora Fatehi is one of the popular divas in Bollywood. Apart from her outstanding dancing skills, she is also known for her excellent sartorial choices. The dancer-turned-actress always manages to stun us with her stylish ensembles. Be it red carpets or causal parties, Nora aces all the looks effortlessly. Recently, she has taken to her social media handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her. Undoubtedly, she is looking extremely hot in all the latest stills.

In the pictures, Nora can be seen wearing a floral printed sequinned pantsuit. She has paired a plunging neckline collared blazer with matching high-waisted wide-legged pants. To glam up the overall look, she has opted for a low neckline black leather bralette. Nora has kept her hair open and has opted for a side-parted wet hair look. And for makeup, the 29-year-old dancer-actress has opted for well-defined eyebrows, highlighted cheeks, and light nude pink lip shade.

While sharing the pictures, Nora wrote, “I'm keepin' down my body count..I'm finessin' like a trap bounce..'Cause every day above ground is a blessing... “ Take a look at Nora Fatehi's latest pictures here:

Nora Fatehi Amps Up The Glamour Quotient

In another set of pictures, Nora can be seen wearing the same glamourous pantsuit. However, she captioned the same as, "I know my enemy prey on me, so pray for me.." Take a look:

She Will Make You Say 'Haye Garmi'

These latest pictures are the proof that Nora Fatehi never fails to give us major fashion goals. Reportedly, The beautiful dancer-actress wore the gorgeous outfit on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, wherein she has appeared as a guest judge.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. She also has Abhishek Dudhaiya's film featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the pipeline. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer.

Currently, on Dance Deewane 3, Nora will be seen as one of the judges as Madhuri Dixit will be away from the show for a few episodes.

