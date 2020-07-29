The shcking trend of latex that has been a rage on the runway, pop culture and with the Kardashians is also a tricky one. A definite after-hours trend that is quickly transitioning into a daytime one, its sleek and glossy charm has not escaped this Bollywood beauty. Edgy fashion is not everyone's cup of tea but doing so with oodles of sophistication is something that Nora Fatehi nailed with the slinky latex. Nora, the Dilbar girl has Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to her credits, but it was only in 2018 for the Johan Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate in that she clinched fame by grooving on the recreated version of the song Dilbar which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. She went on to clinch a slew of songs and a meaty role in the Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D that released earlier this year. A throwback stint saw Nora take on the much-loved latex vibe.

Nora's toned, lithe frame, lustrous long locks and striking features perfectly in place, she has crafted a fashion arsenal featuring flattering ensembles with athleisure, laidback styles and non-fussy, easy dresses. Taming the fabric and giving it a street style nomenclature, here's a closer look at Nora's style that was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Nora Fatehi Swaps Oomph for Six Yards of Unrecognisable Elegance!

Nora Fatehi - Latex Love

A neutral-toned tank top was tucked into a pair of high waist paper bag latex pants with upturned hem and a belt. Strappy heels lent a finesse as gold hoops, delicate layered necklaces, centre-parted wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Nora Fatehi Looks Super Sexy in Pink Co-Ords and Hair, And Suddenly We Are Craving Cotton Candy.

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora's unconventional choice was underlined by the silent rule of muting other elements for the said fabric to be centre stage.

Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that released earlier this year, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva. She will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar.

