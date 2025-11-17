Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and several other Bollywood celebrities and politicians were named in an investigation related to a drug syndicate linked to wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Her name was mentioned in connection with a major drug racket busted by Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Nora has finally reacted to the drug party allegations through a post on social media. Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Nora Fatehi Among Celebs Named in INR 252-Crore Drugs Case Connected to Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's Network.

Nora Fatehi Denies Dawood Ibrahim Drug Party Allegations

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday (November 15), Nora Fatehi shared a long note distancing herself from the allegations. She wrote, "FYI, I don't go to parties... I am constantly on fights... I'm a workaholic. I don't have a personal life. I don't associate myself with people like that and on my off days, I'm at home on a beach in Dubai or my high school friends. I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals! Don't believe anything you read!"

‘This Will Come With a Heavy Price!’

Nora Fatehi further warned against the misuse of her name and wrote, "It seems like my name is an easy target. But I won't allow it to happen this time. It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with lies, and it didn't work. I watched silently as everyone tried to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait! Please refrain from using my name and image in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy heavy price! Respectfully. "

Nora Fatehi Denies Involvement in Drug Party Linked to Gangster Dawood Ibrahim

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Celebrities Named in the Case So Far?

According to reports, besides Nora Fatehi, the names of Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Kapoor, Rapper Loka, Orry, Abbas-Mustan, Zeeshan Siddiqui and Alisha Parkar have also surfaced in the probe related to the drug case. ‘What Do I Know’: Nora Fatehi Shares Her New Song, Marks Start of Her Pop Girl Era (Watch Video).

Investigation Into the Drug Case Continues

The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently examining the alleged drug syndicate's operations. Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Crime Branch, Lakshmi Gautam said, "Certain revelations have been made to us and we are verifying facts."

