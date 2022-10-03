Bollywood's Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi has come a long way since her initial days in the industry. From being a part of mere song sequences to grabbing acting roles in the releases, Nora has managed to make a name for herself as a performer and the newest fashionista on the block. While she's often seen making bold appearances these days with those daring thigh-high slits and deep necklines, there are times when her subtle outings have been equally impactful. Nora Fatehi and Sabyasachi Weave a Magical Experience that's Loaded with Oodles of Grace and Tons of Charm (View Pics).

Nora's divine looks have always had our attention. We love seeing her in traditional six yards, especially in those couture pieces by Manish Malhotra and JJ Valaya. With her tall and lean frame, Fatehi manages to nail this stunning silhouette and leave us in awe of her every time. We are glad that she's co-judging Jhalak Dikhla Jaa these days for it gives her an opportunity to slay in multiple attires for multiple appearances. And while we are busy bookmarking all of her new looks, why don't you guys rewind the time and reminisce some of her traditional avatars? Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi Recalls Her ‘Worst’ Experience on the Sets of the Music Video.

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Anjul Bhandari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Akanksha Gajria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Rukhmani Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Faabiiana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

So, which of Nora's signature saree looks did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).