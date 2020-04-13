Parineeti Chopra Turns Into a Resplendent Abhinav Mishra Bride Channeling Modern Traditionalist Goals for Khush Magazine Photoshoot!

Parineeti Chopra for Khush Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra! The girl needs no introduction as armed with a surname to reckon with, counted amongst the finest talents of her generation and a vivacious millennial who has created an impression with a striking screen presence and affable nature keeps us hooked to her on-screen shenanigans. Life took a U-turn for this public relations consultant turned mainstream cinema actress as she etched a stupendous journey from flab to fab back in 2016. With a newfound love for fashion as an armour, Parineeti who is known for her unconventional and feisty roles takes it all in her stride with signature aplomb. Parineeti Chopra turned up the heat as the cover girl for wedding specialists, Khush magazine. As the newest photoshoot dropped in over the weekend, here's a closer look into the haven of escapism crafted with some of the most stunning bridal ensembles by designer Abhinav Mishra from his Spring Summer 2020 collection.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Rahul Jhangiani, styled by Vikas Rattu with glam helmed by makeup artist Gini Bhogal and hairstylist Michel Kiwarkis. Here is a closer look at how Parineeti sparked off the modern traditionalist bride vibes with this photoshoot.

The cover has Parineeti wearing an embellished mirror work Anarkali with a draped dupatta, nose ring, bangles, textured wavy hair and subtle nude glam.

An Abhinav Mishra mirror work embellished beige lehenga was teamed with a large nose ring and haath phool from Kainoor Jewellery. Centre-parted textured waves, smokey eyes and nude lips completed her look.

A mirror work kurta is balanced perfectly with a voluminous skirt, striking contrasting jewellery, messy waves and subtle nude glam.

Taking the traditional glam quotient a notch higher with an embellished beige and red lehenga with opulent jewellery, Parineeti sealed the deal with textured waves and nude glam.

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a black comedy alongside Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in The Girl On The Train, mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta which is a remake of the 2016 American film of the same name, based on the British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name with Parineeti playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will also essay the titular role of Badminton player, Saina Nehwal in Amole Gupte's directorial venture, Saina.