Parineeti Chopra’s Grey Ensemble Has All the Lazy Weekend Feels!

Parineeti Chopra in Topshop for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra, armed with a powerful surname, acting skills and a striking screen presence to boot is back on the fashion turf. Parineeti has traversed a long way from being a public relations consultant in Yashraj Films to a mainstream movie star of the same studio. The unconventional and feisty actress is all set to woo us with Arjun Kapoor in tow. The duo, known for their rare camaraderie and incredible chemistry debuted in Ishaqzaade and there has been no looking back! The couple is all set to reunite on-screen with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar following Namaste England. Parineeti Chopra has kickstarted the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with exactly a mood close to the heart - the lazy weekend! Spelling uber comfort and also roping in a chic vibe featuring separates from Topshop with white Givenchy sneakers. Turning tables for the flak received for her style sense, Parineeti Chopra has been doling out ample and stunning looks, #OOTDs and posting pictures from her international sojourns.

Parineeti has teamed with her go-to fashion stylist Sanjana Batra and together the duo roped in all essential summery vibe and gave us quite the look to get inspired from!

Parineeti Chopra - Suit up!

A grey suit from Top shop with a white cropped top underneath was teamed with white Givenchy sneakers with textured wavy hair and nude makeup.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a black comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The film will release on 20 March 2020.