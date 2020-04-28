Penelope Cruz Birthday Special! Her Red Carpet Fiesta Has Always Been Fiercely Feminine With Subdued Sassiness!

Penelope Cruz Red Carpet Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Spanish actress who began as a child artist is a bonafide bombshell! Her obvious beauty and a sultry on-screen demeanour have been engaging right from her debut in Hollywood in the early 2000s. Married to Spanish hunk, Javier Bardem, Penelope is also a delight off-screen! Her tryst with fashion is a carefully acquired one. As much as she rakes up a storm on the street style front with her effortless fashion and a subtle beauty game in tow, she is a red carpet trailblazer. Fiercely feminine is her thriving red-carpet vibe as she goes on to daze the fashion pundits with vintage and contemporary creations. Also, her ability to tame the finer elements of ruffles, fringes, tulle in unconventional hues is applause-worthy. Blessed with flawless skin, cute smile, luscious locks and a tall frame, Penelope takes it all in her stride with a humble and affable charm. It is for these reasons and many more that the late Karl Lagerfeld found his muse in Penelope Cruz. As she turns 46, we decided to take a stroll down the memory lane of the Spanish Oscar-winning actress' red carpet moments.

Penelope's innate sartorial abilities were well adapted on-screen with the role of Donatello Versace in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' in 2018. Taming the word risque with each red carpet appearance, Penelope never shies from experimenting and acing it all in one wondrous ensemble. Ahead, we have rounded out some of Penelope's must-see red carpet moments. Penelope Cruz Birthday: All About My Mother, Vicky Christina Barcelona - 5 Best Performances Of the Spanish Actress.

For Oscars 2020, ringing in old-world feminine charm, Penelope flaunted a custom-made Chanel Haute Couture bustier black silk dress that was inspired by the design house’s Spring 1995 collection. She finished out the look with a pair of pointy toes, Atelier Swarovski jewels, sleek hair and nude makeup.

The Goya Cinema Awards 2020 saw Penelope don a Ralph & Russo Fall 2019 Couture pink and green floral organza gown featuring embellished silk thread up, cut out floral motifs and crystals.

The 2019 Pain & Glory premiere in London saw Penelope bring in a stunning creation from Ralph & Russo’s Couture collection featuring stone, crystals, tulle and ostrich feathers. She finished out the look with a messy hairdo, pink lips, Atelier Swarovski By Penelope Cruz jewels, gold Jimmy Choo ‘Ophelia’ sandals and a matching clutch. Pain and Glory Movie Review: Antonio Banderas Shines in Pedro Almodóvar's Reflective, Moving and Artistic Autobiographical Drama .

The Hollywood premiere of the FX limited series,'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' saw Penelope wear a custom Stella McCartney gown with tasselled Swarovski earrings.

Golden Globe Awards 2018 saw Penelope stun in a custom Ralph & Russo Couture off-the-shoulder, lace embellished gown, with the sweeping train adding a dramatic vibe. She rounded out the look with jet-black curls and subtle glam.

Oscars 2014 red carpet saw Penelope stun in a blush-pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with dainty jewellery, an updo, subtle glam and a black clutch. Pedro Almodóvar Talks About Reuniting With Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz for His Latest Academy Award Nominated Spanish Drama Pain and Glory.

The Goya Cinema Awards 2017 saw Penelope ring in high octane glam in a custom-made Atelier Versace gown finished by black Versace sandals and diamond earrings.

While Penelope's love for black remains eternal, we love how the actresses goes on to give other risque ensembles a sultry spin! Here's wishing the actress a fabulous birthday and more such reckoning fashion moments for the future!