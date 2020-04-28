Penelope Cruz Birthday: All About My Mother, Vicky Christina Barcelona - 5 Best Performances Of the Spanish Actress

Penelope Cruz Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Penelope Cruz is one of the finest actresses in Spanish cinema and over the years has also turned out to be amazing in her Hollywood career. Her varied performances have to earned her many awards including the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2006 for Woody Allen's Vicky Christina Barcelona. Cruz is known for her simple yet powerful act on screen and has time and again shown that she aces the roles that require a certain emotional depth extremely well. Penelope Cruz to Receive Honorary Cesar Award.

In her career, Cruz has had many firsts including the fact that she is the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award, as well as the first Spanish actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As the actress celebrates her birthday on April 28, we look at some of her best roles. From her Spanish dramas to Hollywood flicks, here are roles that no one but Cruz could have pulled off.

1. All About My Mother

In this Pedro Almodóvar film, the actress outdid herself as an actress, giving one of the finest performances of her career. In this breathtaking film, the actress plays sister Maria Rosa Sanz, a young HIV-positive nun who is pregnant by a transvestite prostitute. Not only was the film acclaimed for its brilliant direction but also for Cruz's act.

2. Vicky Christina Barcelona

In this Woody Allen film, Cruz essayed the role of a volatile painter Maria Elena, the troubled ex-wife of Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem). The character with fiery traits and a seductive persona was played exceptionally by Cruz and it's no surprise that it was this performance that won her an Oscar.

3. Vanilla Sky

The film was an adaptation of Alejandro Amenábar’s 1997 Open Your Eyes. The film starred Tom Cruise in a lead role whereas Cruz essayed the character of Sofia Serrano, who falls for bonafide playboy played by Tom Cruise, but finds it difficult to accept him after he is completely disfigured following a car accident. The film won praises for both their performances.

4. Nine

Penelope Cruz amazingly essayed the role of the mistress of Italian director Guido Contini (Daniel Day-Lewis) in Rob Marshall’s Nine. This film also won her an Oscar nomination in the best supporting actress category. This film marks yet another telling performance by the actress that is sure to leave you speechless.

5. Jamón Jamón

Cruz started out young and at 18, landed her first-ever role in Bigas Luna's Jamón Jamón, where she plays Silvia, a sensual and liberated young woman who falls for Raul played by Javier Bardem. The film managed to get Cruz all the attention and is one of the first from her career to establish her as a star. It was this film that launched her career in Europe and will always be a special film. Pedro Almodóvar Talks About Reuniting With Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz for His Latest Academy Award Nominated Spanish Drama Pain and Glory.

If you haven't caught any of these films yet, there's no better time than now, especially with the quarantine to catch Penelope Cruz's best performances. Do let us know your favourites.