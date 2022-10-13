Trisha Krishnan made a comeback of sorts with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I. The magnum opus that's currently writing history in the Tamil cinema with its enormous box office collections is slated to get its part II in 2023. And while we wait for its release, here's rewinding the time to take a peek inside Trisha's style file for PS-1 promotions. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan preferred her classic Anarkalis throughout her film's promotions, her co-star, Trisha opted for different silhouettes instead. Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram’s Film Earns Rs 400 Crore Worldwide.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Trisha's look was conceptualised around her character from Mani Ratnam's directorial. Her looks were as royal as her costumes from the movie. From classic Kanjeevaram sarees to simple kurtas and Anarkali sets, Trisha broadened her fashion horizon and managed to look ethereal in all her choices. While her looks were exceptionally simple, they certainly looked charming and admirable. Seeing her strut in style at different events probably made us realise how much we missed seeing her all this time. To elaborate on her different looks, here's reminiscing them one at a time. Ponniyin Selvan: Never Have I Ever Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reviews Mani Ratnam's Film; Finds It ‘Amazing’!

In Kankavalli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Shireen Shanana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Jayanti Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Meghna Panchmatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Shimai Jayachandra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Jade by MK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Neeta Lulla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Sawan Gandhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Rhua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Rishi & Vibhuti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Jade by MK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In Sawan Gandhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Ponniyin Selvan stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play other significant roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).