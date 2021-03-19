Pooja Hegde! The former beauty pageant contestant is a delight to reckon with! The model-turned-actress has carved a verstaile fashion repertoire with varied stylists. She goes on to rock ethnic as well as contemporary ensembles in equal measures. A recent mood celebrating one year of her last release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo saw her bundle up florals through a sharara style from Mishru. A simple ethnic vibe, Pooja upped the look with a simple hairdo and subtle makeup. We have said it before, Pooja belongs to the rare breed of beauties who look exceptional in any given style. Additionally, a signature effortless charm and elegance outline all of her minimal millennial styles.

A lithe and towering frame coupled with a flawless complexion all allow her to turn into a designer’s muse at major fashion weeks. Here's a closer look at her sharara moment. Pooja Hegde Is a Perpetually Happy Soul in Manish Malhotra Ensemble!

Pooja Hegde - Sharara Chic

A floral sharara was aided with open sandals, side swept textured waves and subtle makeup of nude lips, delicately lined eyes. Earrings by Lori completed her look. Fashion Face Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy? Whose Couture Fabulousness Is a Hoot?

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Pooja was seen in Housefull 4 with Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon. She was also seen in the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action-drama with Allu Arjun and Tabu. She will be seen in the Telugu film, Most Eligible Bachelor sharing screen space with Akhil Akkineni.

