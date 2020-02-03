Fashion Face Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy? Whose Couture Fabulousness Is a Hoot?

Fashion Face-off - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tinseltown celebrities attain a sartorial perfection effortlessly, courtesy the celebrity fashion stylists. While fashion designers create ensembles, these fashion stylists promote their creations through the tinsel town stars through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, the quintessential red carpet, airport look or simply casual brunches or dinner outings. The latest ones to be caught on the radar are Kareena Kapoor Khan Khan and Pooja Hegde. Last night saw Kareena Kapoor Khan opt for a stunning yellow-toned strapless gown by Gaby Charbachy. As much as looked amazing, a few weeks ago, Pooja Hegde had taken to this breezy gown too. Who fared better in this inevitable fashion face-off?

While their individualistic sense of style is minimal chic and occasionally experimental. Kareena, the resident Glamazon kept it subtle but poignant with this ensemble. Meanwhile, Pooja attended the Zee Awards 2020, looking impeccable with this sublime style. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde never fail to rustle up the style vines with their effervescent style choices. Here is a closer look at their styles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's glam featured textured hair, subtle makeup and earrings. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newest Outing Proves Why Pink Makes Everything Look So Pretty

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gaby Charbachy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde

Styled by Esha Amin, Pooja's glam featured strappy sandals, earrings, textured waves in a half updo and minimal makeup. Pooja Hegde Is Bringing Back Sexy and How!

Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-off: Kareena Kapoor Khan VS Pooja Hegde

Exuding sublime charm, both Kareena and Pooja fared amazingly on the style meter. But what sets Pooja apart from Kareena's glam is that textured half hairdo.

Fashion Face-off - Pooja Hegde and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gaby Charbachy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Pooja was seen in Housefull 4 and the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring an ensemble cast of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles. She will be seen in Telugu film, Jaan.