Pooja Hegde Is a Perpetually Happy Soul in Manish Malhotra Ensemble!

Pooja Hegde in Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a former model, a beauty pageant contestant, Pooja brings in a distinct millennial vibe to all her looks. This allows her to pull off any given style like it's a no big deal. You would find her turning into a designer’s muse at major fashion weeks for this and varied other reasons. A svelte frame and pretty looks that are accentuated by an enviable jawline and large eyes up the vibe of any ensemble, with addition to oodles of confidence. Pooja Hegde dialled up understated glamour with a Manish Malhotra ensemble in hues of sea green and ivory. Resplendent as ever, we love how Pooja's subtle beauty game elevated the look further. Easy, effortless, minimal chic vibes dominate Pooja Hegde's fashion arsenal. Not the one to blindly follow trends but showing us the cooler way to mix and match the trends with classics, Pooja taps every vibe with equal fervour.

Here is a closer look at Pooja's ethnic style. Pooja Hegde Channels a Tangy Tangerine and an Abundance of Floral Vibe, This Is How She Rolls in Spring!

Pooja Hegde - For the Love of Pastel Hues

A Manish Malhotra ensemble featuring a croped blouse with statement sleeves paired well with a sea green toned lehenga featuring intricate embroidered detailing. Side parted wavy hair and a subtle glam of nude pink lips, delicately lined eyes and wispy eyebrows completed her look. Pooja Hegde Sparks Off a Resplendent Striped Saree Style in Payal Khandwala!

Pooja Hegde in Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Pooja was seen in Housefull 4 with Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon. She was also seen in the Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action-drama with Allu Arjun and Tabu. She will be seen in the Telugu film, Most Eligible Bachelor sharing screen space with Akhil Akkineni.