Priyanka Chopra turns the cover girl for Femina's 61st-anniversary issue and her magazine cover is all things striking and powerful. The actress leads their power list of 2020 and the issue speaks about her journey and her ability to reinvent herself. A global star on the rise, Priyanka's journey has been fascinating and inspiring, to say the least. With the world-dominating aura around her, she's the only name that comes to your mind when you say words like 'power' or 'powerful'. Priyanka Chopra Had a Fabulous Moment With Fine Florals Worth Rs 38,000!

Priyanka is casually posing against the backdrop of iconic NYC buildings while making our hearts skip a beat. With her intimidating self, she's able to strike a chord with her admirers while casually making us go gaga over her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a name that sounds powerful in itself. On days when PeeCee isn't busy juggling between her Bollywood and Hollywood assignments, she's on a mission of world domination. One look at her and you know she's a go-getter, trying to establish her kingdom, one step at a time. Fashion Face-Off! Priyanka Chopra or Ariana Grande - Who Pulled off this Berta Corset Dress Better?

Priyanka Chopra for Femina

Priyanka Chopra for Femina India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka's glamorous collaboration with Femina comes in a month before we prep ourselves to see her villainous side. The actress' next with Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes is all set to release on January 1, 2020, and we are looking forward to it. She's also gearing up to share the screen space with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 and if this doesn't define make you excited then we don't know what will.

