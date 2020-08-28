For Priyanka Chopra, the mantra has always been - Why choose anything BASIC when you can SHINE instead? Well, for starters, her glorious life is a lesson in itself! Quite recently, she floored us with her picture-perfect family portrait with Nick Jonas and their dogs, welcoming the newest member, Panda. The picture saw Priyanka bustle with signature infectious energy all whilst wearing a tie neck floral blouse by Ganni. A style game that’s always a class apart, Priyanka always dazzles, courtesy of her go-to fashion stylist of recent times, Mimi Cuttrell who also happens to style the famed Hadid sisters. We love how Priyanka’s fashion arsenal is quirky, sophisticated, chic and relatable- all at one and hence is largely lapped up by the fashion police and lovers alike. The top that Priyanka wore is also environmentally conscious as the brand continues to make its footprint carbon neutral.

Here is a closer look at how she aced the dark florals.

Priyanka Chopra - Fine Florals

A tied-neck snakeskin patterned blouse by Ganni worth $509 (approximately Rs.38,000) was teamed with a pair of shorts, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen as Ms. Gradenko in the Robert Rodriguez directed film, We Can Be Heroes. She wrapped up the filming of her next film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She will also join the cast of the spy series Citadel with Hollywood star Richard Madden, created by The Russo Brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo with The Family Man directors Raj and DK.

