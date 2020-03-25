Quarantine in Pyjamas! Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Teach How Life is Better in Your Night Suits (View Pics)

Quarantine in Pajamas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's quarantine time and what better way to make the most of it than ditching your jeans and picking pyjamas instead? They say, 'everything is better in pyjamas' and we second with it completely. Trust us, there's no better feeling than slipping into your nightwear suit after a day-long hustle. The feeling is almost orgasmic to say. While girls often love throwing pyjama parties, this is certainly not the right time for it. It's time for self-isolation, social distancing and while parties can wait, pyjamas need not. No Bra During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing.

Raise your hands virtually if you always craved for days where you can simply work in your pyjamas sets. Attending meetings online with your hair tied up, a toast in your hand and on the comfort of your bed was always a dream and thanks to coronavirus pandemic, we are able to live it to the fullest. So why not make the most of it? Recently while scrolling through Sonam Kapoor's pictures on Instagram, we came across the one where she's chilling in her nightsuit like a pro. And the sight instantly made us aware us of how pristine these next few days would be. PM Modi Declares 21 Days Lockdown to Curb Coronavirus in India: Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah and Other Celebs Laud the Step.

So go ahead and start slaying in your nightsuits even if no one's watching.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia chilling in her pyjama set on a Christmas eve is making us crave for winters.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Girls can never get enough of their pink pyjama sets. We bet every girl owns at least one such pair.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone proving why life is sorted in pyajama sets.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy girls are the prettiest? Nah. Happy girls in their pyjamas are the prettiest.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quarantine is a time to be with your loved ones and a way to rediscover yourself. It's also time to ditch all the formalities and pick your comfort over everything else. So yea, it's time for a pyjama party with your friends but remember to keep it virtual this time.