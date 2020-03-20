No Bra During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing

No Bras During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Joke (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Most of us are currently self-quarantined in our houses to help control the coronavirus outbreak. None of us imagined that the year 2020 will bring in times like this but each one of us is trying to use this self-distancing time to ae get the best use of it. However, women on the internet are enjoying their no bra time during self-quarantine. Sounds relatable? Yes, women are freeing the nipples when at home isolating themselves from the world. No Bra Day 2019: Why Is This Day Celebrated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Why Are Women Sharing Mastectomy Pictures.

If you are a person with breasts, you know what a pain wearing bras all day can be! The straps digging int your shoulders, your boobies hardly breathing, the underwire constantly piercing your skin and even the horrible underboob sweat. There are so many things we hate about bras. In fact, we say this for most women out there that the best time of the day is when we throw away our bras after heading home!

Therefore, we can totally understand the happiness of not having to wear bras at all because you are not leaving home during the COVID-19 social distancing. Some women took to Twitter to express their happiness and it both funny and relatable at the same time! Some are even sharing their pictures with the most hilarious captions on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the best ones online.

1 minute we go from im in the ghetto bra da da da the next minute we go im in quarantine cough cough #CronaVirus #meme — Jeremiah (@mr_stewart1423) March 20, 2020

day 3 of quarantine: if i ever have to wear bra again i’ll riot pic.twitter.com/1OWwUP3IGt — katya⁷ neo z⨁ne³³ (@multishmulti) March 20, 2020

The day I have to wear a bra again after all this quarantine stuff passes...that’s the day I will suffer the most... — Megzzz (@kewlpizzamom) March 20, 2020

I am one of the few people who finds this quarantine a blessing— for I can wear my bralette tops and sport bras everyday 🤞🏼🙌🏼 My comfort clothes! 💕 pic.twitter.com/L6D2WZsJvU — 🌴deb🌊 (@debtadle) March 20, 2020

me trying to put on an underwire bra and real pants after 2 months of quarantine pic.twitter.com/xaAYkSwLZt — Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray (@lobbyspider) March 20, 2020

This quarantine means no bra. #winning — Kathy Kroeker (@kkblahblah) March 20, 2020

day 4 of quarantine: have not worn a bra in 4 days — k a t i e ⁷ (@serendipityjik) March 20, 2020

Best thing about quarantine is not having to wear a bra pic.twitter.com/J61bQJXSzh — حور🍒 (@babyypinku) March 20, 2020

Day 5 of quarantine. Haven’t worn a bra in 4 months — Erica (@eerrriiicaa) March 19, 2020

I haven't worn a bra since this quarantine started so after this pandemic my titties gonna be *SAG*-eligible if you know what I'm sayin — Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) March 20, 2020

day 4 of quarantine: I forgot what wearing a bra feels like, wore one today and felt like someone was choking me, flung that shit off w the quickness pic.twitter.com/97bA9zvQ6k — عسل بالشطة (@abrawwr) March 19, 2020

My face when this is all over and I realize I have to put on a bra and underwear because I haven’t worn any this whole quarantine pic.twitter.com/NjDzo9LvFH — Nature baby🌿🌱 (@kaysosno) March 19, 2020

Well, these funny memes and jokes are just fun and games. There is no insensitivity intended towards anyone who has Coronavirus (COVID-19). In this self-quarantine period, most people are trying to keep social media free from negativity and full of funny content for creating a positive environment.