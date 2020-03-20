No Bra During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing
No Bras During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Joke (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Most of us are currently self-quarantined in our houses to help control the coronavirus outbreak. None of us imagined that the year 2020 will bring in times like this but each one of us is trying to use this self-distancing time to ae get the best use of it. However, women on the internet are enjoying their no bra time during self-quarantine. Sounds relatable? Yes, women are freeing the nipples when at home isolating themselves from the world. No Bra Day 2019: Why Is This Day Celebrated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Why Are Women Sharing Mastectomy Pictures. 

If you are a person with breasts, you know what a pain wearing bras all day can be! The straps digging int your shoulders, your boobies hardly breathing, the underwire constantly piercing your skin and even the horrible underboob sweat. There are so many things we hate about bras. In fact, we say this for most women out there that the best time of the day is when we throw away our bras after heading home!

Therefore, we can totally understand the happiness of not having to wear bras at all because you are not leaving home during the COVID-19 social distancing. Some women took to Twitter to express their happiness and it both funny and relatable at the same time! Some are even sharing their pictures with the most hilarious captions on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the best ones online.

No Bra= Freedom

LOL

Ok!

ROFL

No Bra Is the Best Bra

ROFL

Yaas!

That Makes All Of us!

LMAO

I Just Can't Anymore...

Aww

Well, these funny memes and jokes are just fun and games. There is no insensitivity intended towards anyone who has Coronavirus (COVID-19). In this self-quarantine period, most people are trying to keep social media free from negativity and full of funny content for creating a positive environment.