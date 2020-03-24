PM Modi Declares 21 Days Lockdown to Curb Coronavirus in India: Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah and Other Celebs Laud the Step

Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation again, a second time in less than a week. This time, he announced a complete lockdown across India to contain the COVID-19 outbreak for the next 21 days. Earlier, a lockdown had been put in place until March 31 in several major cities. Now, the time period has been extended to April 21 across the nation. In India, there have been 516 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients so far. "If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," Modi added. Many celebs across the entertainment industry have lauded the step by the Prime Minister.

The entertainment industry has been badly hit by the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Film and TV shootings have completely stopped across the nation. But celebs have been vocally supportive of the steps taken by the government so far. The support has continued even today. Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, who usually criticise the ruling government, lauded the step. Joining them were celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Tammannaah Bhatia and others. Hey Bollywood, We Know How To Do Dishes and Cook! Can You Use Your Influence In a Better Way Please?

Kajal Aggarwal Wrote,

21 days is the perfect amount of time to break old habits,make new ones and set new routines.I’ve already enrolled for online courses,increased my reading,meditation,cooking+household chores n spending quality time with fam.Tell me how you’re going to use your time productively? — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 24, 2020

Tammannaah Bhatia Also Shared Her Thoughts

Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same 🙏🏼 #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 24, 2020

Anurag Kashyap Thanked The PM

Taapsee Pannu Said Let's Do This

21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼 And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh Said,

Jai Hind!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/QlvdqJnR5m — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 24, 2020

Even KRK Shared His Thoughts On The Matter

Modi ji could have announced #LockDownIndia from tomorrow night instead of tonight. So ppl could have made arrangements to survive for next 21 days without going out of the home. Hope politicians will stop corruption for 21 days and serve poor people. #Covid19India #CurfewInIndia — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2020

Apart from announcing the lockdown, Modi also announced Rs 15000 crore fund to test coronavirus, protective equipment, ICU beds, ventilators, and essential facilities needed to battle this virus.