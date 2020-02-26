Radhika Apte Redefines the Term Ravishing in Red All the Way From Dubai!

Radhika Apte in Marmar Halim in Dubai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Apte could easily be the most loved millennial of recent times. An industry outsider who bent the norms of conventional beauty with her unconventional strong sense of self and a distinct sense of style, Radhika Apte aced her way up, one brilliant role after another. Married to Benedict Taylor, a British avant-garde violist, violinist and composer in 2012 - Radhika reminds us how to ace the subtle art of having it all. It would be safe to say that her commanding on-screen presence resonates with an equally engaging off-screen persona. Radhika is known to take those measured style strides but does occasionally does mix it up with some experimental style offerings as well. Radhika Apte is in Dubai and making the most of it, she played dress up for an event. Styled by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley, Radhika took to a red creation by the Dubai based designer Marmar Halim.

As a stylist's delight, Radhika channels a distinct and versatile vibe. Her style play can be best described as non-fussy or minimal chic. Not the one to jump aboard the trend bandwagon blindly, this unconventional approach reflects in her fashion sense as well. Glamming up as the occasion demands, here is a closer look.

Radhika Apte - Ravishing In Red

A sleek, flowy creation by Marmar Halim featuring statement sleeves and a high neck, Radhika oozed an understated elegance with this timeless number. Earrings by Diosa, a chic hairdo, bold red lips and defined eyes completed her look.

Radhika was last seen in The Wedding Guest opposite Jim Sarbh and Dev Patel.