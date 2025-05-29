Sister Midnight, which had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival during the Directors' Fortnight section, is finally set for release in India - though not without alterations. Reports suggest that Radhika Apte’s supernatural dark comedy has faced several recommended cuts from the censor board (CBFC), including a blurred nudity scene. Sister Midnight at Cannes 2024: All You Need to Know About Radhika Apte's 'Vampire' Film That Has Got Rave Reviews From Its Premiere.

It remains unclear whether Apte herself performs the nudity, though the actress has never shied away from such scenes, as seen in films like Parched, Madly, and The Wedding Guest. According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), Sister Midnight features a sex scene with partial breast and buttock nudity, which may be obscured in the Indian release. Other edits include the blurring of a scene involving ash application and the removal of expletives.

Additionally, an anti-superstition disclaimer has been inserted, stating, "This film is a work of fiction. Neither the applicant of this film, nor the producer, the director, the artist, nor any other person associated with this film intends to promote, propagate, or encourage superstition, the supernatural, witchcraft, or black magic in any manner." ‘Who Drinks Champagne While Breastfeeding?’: Radhika Apte Faces Backlash for Pumping Breast Milk and Holding a Champagne Glass at 2025 BAFTAs.

Censor Cuts for 'Sister Midnight' in India

Sister Midnight will release in India on May 30 in select PVR-INOX cinemas. The film marks the directorial debut of Indo-British filmmaker Karan Kandhari, who also penned the script. Alongside Apte, the cast includes Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe. The runtime for its India release is confirmed to be 109 minutes.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sister Midnight':

The plot follows a woman who moves to Mumbai after an arranged marriage, only to develop vampiric tendencies - a transformation that begins to unravel her marital life. Sister Midnight was nominated at the 78th BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, though it lost to Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap.

