Radhika Apte stars in Sister Midnight, a supernatural black comedy written and directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Kandhari. The film follows a working-class woman who moves to Mumbai after an arranged marriage and encounters bizarre phenomena that alter her personality. Alongside Apte, the film features Karan Kandhari, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe. Sister Midnight premiered at Cannes 2024 before its theatrical release in India on May 30, 2025. It also earned a nomination at the 2025 BAFTAs for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

During its theatrical run in India, certain nude scenes featuring Radhika Apte were censored. However, following the film’s digital release via VOD, Sister Midnight fell victim to online piracy, with its HD print appearing on torrent sites. Additionally, clips of Apte’s uncensored nude scenes leaked online, going viral on social media platforms such as Instagram and Reddit.

Screenshot of Sister Midnight Nude Scene Leaked on Reddit

Radhika Apte’s History with On-Screen Nudity

On-screen nudity is not new for the married actress, who recently welcomed her first child. Apte, who began her career as a teenager in the 2005 fantasy comedy Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, performed her first nude scene in Leena Yadav's 2016 social drama Parched, which also featured a risqué lovemaking sequence with actor Adil Hussain.

In 2017, she appeared nude again in Madly, an anthology film, specifically in Anurag Kashyap’s segment Clean Shaven. That same year, she bared it all once more, including bold sex scenes, in the international thriller The Wedding Guest, co-starring Dev Patel. Time and again, Apte has demonstrated her commitment to her roles, shedding inhibitions without hesitation.

