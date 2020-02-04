Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s Rumoured Girlfriend Is a Delight in a Printed Lehenga for Armaan Jain – Anissa Malhotra’s Wedding Reception!

Radhika Merchant for Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is easily spotted in the Ambani family pictures and came to limelight when she danced with Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani at the latter's ring ceremony. For the uninitiated, Radhika Merchant is Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend. While the two are reportedly engaged and it is during their courtship period that Radhika has gotten really close to the Ambani family, she made an appearance sans Anant last night. The rumoured girlfriend of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant aka Choti Bahu of the Ambani family was seen at the star-studded wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. She chose a sublime printed lehenga in silver-tone, radiating a subtle glow.

Here is a closer look at Radhika's style.

Radhika Merchant - Sublime Charm

Radhika wore a silver-toned lehenga featuring a backless blouse, subtly printed lehenga and a dupatta. Emerald green layered necklace, earrings and bangles contrasted well. She rounded out the look with subtle glam and pulled back hair.

While Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani posed together for the shutterbugs, Radhika posed alone. The star-studded wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra saw the likes of cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor join in the revelries with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty and others.