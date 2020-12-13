Regina Cassandra! The South Indian beauty predominantly appearing in Tamil and Telugu films has traversed a long way from being a child artiste to being a full-fledged actress. She made her debut in the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in 2019. On the fashion front, Regina has crafted a fine fashion arsenal with stylist duo Navya and Divya Niranjan. Together, the trio has ticked off one brilliant style after another. Right from ethnics, neo ethnics to contemporary, the vibes tapped range from basics-done-right, quirky, shimmery, classics in all kinds of hues, silhouettes, fabrics and cuts. With a voracious appetite for taking up risks and executing them well with a befitting as well as the experimental glam game in tow, Regina's versatile fashion arsenal is worthy of reckoning. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of these sartorial moments.

Having figured out what works the best for her frame, Regina's arsenal is devoid of fast-paced trends. Here's a closer look. All You Need To Know About Regina Cassandra, the Actress Who Plays Sonam Kapoor's Love Interest in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

For a wedding in Chennai, Regina flaunted an organza saree by Picchika with a matching sleeveless blouse, dainty pearl earrings by Risn, strappy heels, a vintage wavy hairdo and subtle makeup with bold pink lips.

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Regina teamed a striped screen printed red saree with a bold pink striped blouse from the homegrown label, Little Things with earrings from House of Dorp featuring a pearl and gold choker and earrings. Centre-parted low back bun, matte red lips completed her look.

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A mustard yellow knotted shirt with a multi-hued skirt by Label Anushree was paired off with oxidized earrings by Niyathi. A wavy high ponytail and nude glam completed her look.

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika printed pantsuit was paired off with pink pumps, a high ponytail and subtle makeup.

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a store launch, Regina suited up, this time in florals by Kshitij Jalori with black pumps, an oxidized necklace by Silverline, with a bun and subtle makeup with bold red lips.

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Phase Eight floral printed dress with a high neck was paired off with jewellery by Ornamaas, defined eyes and a slick hairdo.

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A blue embellished lehenga with multi-hued embroidery was paired off with jewellery by Niyathi, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Fashion Face-Off: Vidya Balan or Regina Cassandra in the Little Things Studio Saree? Whose Printed Silk Saree Was a Hoot?

Regina Cassandra Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playing dress up and making every outfit count, Regina delights! Here's wishing Regina Cassandra a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).