Fashion Face-Off: Vidya Balan or Regina Cassandra in the Little Things Studio Saree? Whose Printed Silk Saree Was a Hoot?

Fashion Face Off - Vidya Balan or Regina Cassandra in Little Things saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love our fashion-conscious tinseltown divas for their sheer ability and agility to pull off the trickiest of ensembles with a minimal chicness. Saree, the elegance guaranteeing six-yards of style is an infallible ensemble in every Indian woman's wardrobe. With contemporary designs harkening to our sensibilities every now and then, we are perennially on the lookout for ones that stand out. Our gaze fixated on a lovely red printed saree that was an obvious choice for Vidya Balan and Regina Cassandra. The ensemble in question was the screen-printed red saree with a bold pink striped blouse worth Rs. 25,000 from the homegrown label, Little Things. The modal silk saree in red with Matisse inspired print all over bears an element of surprise of stripes around the knees for pleats and also striped across the pallu. While Vidya Balan's tryst with the six yards needs no introduction, Regina taps on the vibe with dazzling outcomes. The Southern siren, Regina made her debut in the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Here is a closer look at how the lovely ladies gave the saree a spin.

Vidya Balan

Styled by Shonak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley, Vidya teamed the saree with earrings from Senco Gold and Diamonds. Centre-parted low back bun, subtle makeup completed her look. Vidya Balan Spins a Splendid Saree Story and Here’s Why It’s on Our Wishlist!

Vidya Balan in Little Things red saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Regina Cassandra

Styled by Navya and Divya, Regina teamed the saree with earrings from House of Dorp featuring a pearl and gold choker and earrings. Centre-parted low back bun, matte red lips completed her look. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Did You Spot Regina Cassandra, Actress Who Plays Sonam Kapoor's Love Interest in 'Ishq Mitha' Song?

Regina Cassandra in Little Things red saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Vidya Balan or Regina Cassandra

While Vidya stuck to a minimal accessory game, we love how Regina upped the vibe with a pearl and gold-toned choker and earrings lending the look a sleekness. Further, her bold red lips are in perfect tandem with the bold hue of the ensemble. Fashion Face-Off: When Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda Flaunted Their Love for the Striped Sabyasachi Saree but Here’s How Kriti Repeated Hers!

Fashion Face-Off - Vidya Balan vs Regina Cassandra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates from the celebrity closet.