Samantha Akkineni Weaves a Beautiful and Mystical Magic with her Traditional Six Yards For Jaanu Promotions

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's no denying that Samantha Akkineni is a fashionista who single-handedly takes the South industry by storm. Her reluctance to enter Bollywood is a major disappointment for her fans like us and we hope someday she decides to reconsider her decision. On days when the actress isn't making stylish appearances, she's busy promoting the movies which also demand her to step out in her sartorial best. Samantha's love affair with fashion outings are often the talk of the town and we simply love the way she carries herself with so much panache. Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan Feature on a Special Edition Calendar Themed on Raja Ravi Varma’s Paintings, and They Look Breathtakingly Royal (View Pics).

Samantha Akkineni in Anavila

Samantha chose a simple but stunning black cotton saree from the house of Anavila for her recent round of Jaanu promotions. The otherwise plain saree was complemented by a hand-painted blouse that screamed elegance. She further paired her charming look with a pair of statement earrings, a messy fishtail braid, smoky eyes and pink lips. A perfect amalgamation of everything that's best and looks gorgeous. Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan’s Pairing in This Commercial Will Make You Want Them Feature in a Film Soon (Watch Video).

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha's style file for Jaanu promotions overall has been a delightful affair. The beauty stuck to traditional six yards and ethnic weaves throughout the time and we're glad for her choices were better than the best. We are clearly going gaga over her numerous appearances and thinking about dedicating a new fan club to her.