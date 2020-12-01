Sara Ali Khan is back to doing what she does the best - slay and repeat! If she kept us hooked to her social media shenanigans with a compelling rhyming caption game all through the lockdown, she is back to ringing that irresistible charm on the fashion front, now for the promotions of her upcoming film, Coolie No.1. A promotional round saw her stun in a jumpsuit silhouette by Flor et.al. The classic feminine jumpsuit is still one of the most flattering styles. Sara is intent on bringing back the style in a renewed way with her latest appearance. We love how millennial styles are lapped up for their minimal chic vibe! As a certified style chameleon and a style icon, Sara Ali Khan always makes a slick case for the easiest as well as the trickiest of styles. Sara Ali Khan strides superbly with her classic good looks, a refreshing on-screen exuberance and an inspiring off-screen style in tow. She does throw in an occasional curveball with quirky prints, risqué colours, daring silhouettes and upping the stakes with a beauty game to boot.

Before you go on to picking up a vibrant jumpsuit of your own, steal a look at Sara's style. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan's Hot Pants and Baby Pink Shrug for Coolie No 1 Promotions

Sara Ali Khan - Sassy and Snazzy!

It was a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit by Flor et.al teamed with subtle makeup and a high ponytail. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Fashionable Outing for Coolie No 1 Promotions Needs Your Attention ASAP.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Coolie No. 1, a comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role. The film will be released during Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

