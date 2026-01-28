Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, has officially broken his silence regarding his rift with actor Sara Ali Khan. In a recent exclusive interview, Orry confirmed that he has distanced himself from the Khan family, revealing that the fallout stems from personal grievances involving Sara’s mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh. Elvish Yadav Slaps Orry Amid Sara Ali Khan Controversy, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Orry Claims Amrita Singh Put Him Through Trauma

While Orry and Sara Ali Khan were once frequently seen together in Mumbai’s social circles, Orry clarified that the friendship is over. During his conversation with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he has not spoken to Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in years and has stopped following the actress on social media.

Orry attributed the distance to a conflict with Amrita Singh that he claims left a lasting impact. "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore," he stated.

A Call for Apology

When questioned about a potential reconciliation, Orry made it clear that the ball is in Singh’s court. He indicated that a personal apology is the only way he would consider mending ties with the family.

"If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," Orry told the portal. While he used the word "trauma" to describe the experience, he did not provide specific details regarding the incident in question.

Professional Digs and Social Media Backlash

The tension between the former friends became public after Orry began making pointed remarks about Sara’s career on social media. After an Instagram user asked what a specific outfit was "holding together," Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits."

Addressing the backlash from fans who found the comment disrespectful, Orry told Hindustan Times that he viewed the remark as harmless:

"I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it. The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time... it’s not that deep."

How the Rift Started

The public first noticed a shift in the relationship when the Khan siblings reportedly unfollowed Orry. This followed a deleted video where Orry listed "Sara, Amrita, and Palak" as the "three worst names." Orry-Sara Ali Khan Feud: 5 Times Internet Sensation Landed in Controversy.

Reports also suggest the friction may have intensified in late 2025, following social media posts by Orry that were perceived as unflattering toward the Kedarnath actress. As of Wednesday, neither Sara Ali Khan nor Amrita Singh has issued a public statement regarding Orry's latest comments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).