The much-awaited remake of the 90s hit film Coolie No 1 is all set to make its way this Christmas, digitally. And so, the lead pair of the movie, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has already started promoting their film. This is for the first time Varun and Sara will be seen in the same frame and so fans are excited to see what their chemistry would like on the silver screen. On November 6, the Bollywood stars were clicked in the city while on a promotional spree looking awesome-sauce. Varun Dhawan's Birthday Wish For His Coolie No 1 Co-star Sara Ali Khan Is 'Stay PG-13' (Watch Video).

Varun and Sara, both were seen putting their fashionable foot forward and also seemed jolly in each other's company. While Varun was seen wearing dark grey jeans which he paired with a bright pink polka dot shirt, Sara, on the other hand, was seen going the denim mini dress way in the shade ink blue and white. The lady to further amp up her look went for subtle makeup, white heels and thunderous earrings. Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Edgy Chic Is Really Her Go-To Comfort Style, These Red Carpet Moments Testify!

Check Out Varun and Sara's Pic Below:

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's A Cute Pic Of The Two:

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Indeed, Varun-Sara were dressed perfectly for the promotions and looked damn stylish as a jodi. We give a thumbs up to their style statement. What do you think about the actors look? Is it yay or nay? Tell us in the comment section below. Coolie No 1 is helmed by David Dhawan. Stay tuned!

