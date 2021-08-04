Shama Sikander needs no intro! She made one and all go aww with her sweet girl portrayal on Sony TV's daily soap Yeh Meri Life Hai. However, after a hiatus, she underwent a drastic transformation and bounced back. Her new avatar is loved by fans so much that now she's an internet sensation. Just a post of Shama on her 'gram and the internet is on fire. With 2.4 million followers on Instagram, she has a loyal fanbase that likes, comments, and shares her pics and videos. Love by fans is all what a star wants, and Shama is getting it and how. World Environment Day 2021: Shama Sikander Plants a Tree at Home To Mark the Occasion.

For the ones who follow her, will know that she is a total seductress online. A scroll through her feed and you will see varieties of photos. From Shama posing in some fashionable attires to flaunting her hot body in beachwear, the actress is LIT on social media. And as SS celebrates her 40th birthday today (August 4), we've compiled her hottest pics that will surely make you go wow. So, let's get started. Shama Sikander Poses Like Sunny Leone’s Semi-Nude Picture From Dabboo Ratnani Shoot in Her Recent Photoshoot (View Pic).

Neon Monokini Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Simply HOT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Beachwear Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama Hides It With A Hat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Oh La La!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Bombshell!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Insanely Gorg!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Magical!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

That's it, guys! These are some of the style gems of Shama from her Instagram. She is indeed beautiful and the pictures prove the same. Meanwhile, workwise, she was last in a movie titled Bypass Road (2019) and after the same was also seen in a few music videos. LatestLY wishes the star a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

