Shama Sikander and Fiance James Milliron Postpone September Wedding Due To COVID-19

Shama Sikander and James Milliron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If the lockdown hadn't commenced, actress Shama Sikander would have been happily preparing for her wedding and pre-wedding rituals with her fiance James Milliron. However, the wedding that was set to happen in September 2020, has now been put on hold by the pair, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. While Shama Sikander and fiancé James Milliron are in Mumbai, James' parents are in the US, that is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic.

Speaking to TOI, Shama said, "We had planned a destination wedding in September-end and almost everything, including the venue, was finalised. We were all set to zero in on a date when the pandemic hit. Both our families had started preparing for the big day. James' family doesn't travel and so, his parents don't even have a passport. We had asked them to initiate the paperwork and get their passports made. However, the plan is on hold for now, as I don't think it will be safe to travel around that time."

Shama and James dated for a year before getting engaged in 2016. Shama continued, "Also, COVID-19 has changed our ideas about everything in life. We are just trying to help those around us to get through this tough time. And, that has definitely brought more joy to us. The wedding will happen whenever it has to."

Even though the actress is happy to not be alone in her Mumbai house, she is worried for her fiance's parents abroad. "James is with me in Mumbai, and his parents are alone there. We are worried about them, as they are old and his father was unwell around four months ago. We are constantly in touch with them. I can imagine how difficult the situation can get for those who are living alone. It can take a toll on you emotionally. I am glad that James is with me during this crisis. Besides spending quality time with each other, I am also learning to adapt to a different and a new way of life. I have started meditating more and also valuing things, which we otherwise tend to take for granted," concluded Shama.