Shama Sikander turns 39 today. She entered our lives playing a sweet and naive Gujju girl living in Mumbai in the series, Yeh Meri Life Hai. BTW, did you know Shama actually started her career with a small role in Fardeen Khan's Prem Agan? Actually, it is a good thing we don't remember that. In fact, it is tough for TV actors to break their stereotyped image, but Shama is one of the few, and probably the first, who have achieved it seamlessly. The actress has transformed herself into a hot babe over the years. She has gained a following of 1.7 million on Instagram.

Talking about her journey the actress has said, "My journey has been quite interesting, very entertaining and full of a lot of ups and downs. More lows than highs for quite some time and then it just changed completely when I went through a depression and bipolar disorder." Yes, the actress has been one of the rare champions of causes like mental health awareness in the Hindi film and TV industry.

"I want to achieve everything. I don’t think anything is unachievable. You can get whatever you want, and I want everything from the world," she has said. And well, on her birthday, we wish her dream to achieve all comes true soon. For now, for her fans, we are listing down some of the hottest pictures from her Instagram page.

Shine On Shama

Shama's Magic

Ye Shama, Shama Hai Pyar Ka

Shamamma Mia

Shimmering Shama

Perfectly Named Shama - Bright And Hot

Yeh Shama Ki Life Hai

Ae Shama Tu Bata Tera Parwana Kaun Hai

What A Beauty

Paani Me Aag Lagate Hue

Shama was last seen in the movie Bypass Road with Neil Nitin Mukesh. Critics are divided over the movie. Some found it interesting while some did not. We can not wait to more of Shama Sikander on screen. Happy Birthday.

