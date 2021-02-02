The Sharara Sharara girl, Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday today and while you are busy trying to ape her steps from the songs, let's also marvel at some of her sartorial attempts. Considering she's Shilpa Shetty's darling sister, Shamita was well-acquainted with this glamorous industry and she successfully made her presence felt in it. While her social media account is filled with her goofy videos and stunning selfies, Shamita often takes some time out to flaunt her fashionista side. Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Highlights Of Her Television Career!

Shamita's style file is inclusive of all silhouettes. From traditional six yards to cutesy dresses, she knows how to flaunt her wardrobe and present herself as a true blue fashion queen. Shamita Shetty's personal closet is filled with some couture pieces but her casual wardrobe is equally chic and trendy. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that she knows how to handle her social media really well. As the Mohabbatein actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion attempts. Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Shamita Shetty Finds Salman Khan’s Reality Show ‘Very Disturbing’, Here’s Why.

Traditional Outfit Done Right

Lovely in Lilac

Red and White Look Lovely Always!

Vision in White

Cutesy Dress for Your Brunch Dates

Shamita's Traditional Game is On Point

Bewitching in Black

After missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, Shamita marked her OTT debut with ZEE5's Black Widows. The show had an amazing star cast in Mona Singh, Raima Sen, Swastika Mukherjee and Sharad Kelkar and was praised by critics and netizens alike. Here's hoping the birthday girl has a blast on her special day and that she ends up signing more movies in the near future. Happy Birthday, Shamita Shetty!

