Senorita singer Shawn Mendes celebrates his birthday on August 8. The Canadian singer gained popularity in 2013 and there was no looking back for him ever since. From his music albums to the way he presents himself on the red carpet, there is nothing not perfect about him. He's an eye candy and we bet all the girls out there would agree with us on this. With his tall frame and chiselled body, Mendes manages to make all the girls go weak in their knees. Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless for a Walk on the Beach in Santa Monica With His Friends!

From his burgundy suit to an all-white outfit, Shawn's never been hesitant to display his flamboyant wardrobe on the red carpet. He likes to dress up and has a penchant for cool fashion. In fact, the boy should be credited for making men's fashion look so cool and happening. His personal fashion sense is raw, edgy and slightly bold at times. He presents himself in a way that would make you fall for him, harder each time. For someone with those good looks and a closet filled with all vibrant pieces, he's the man who will make you drool instantly. To elaborate more on his personal fashion sense, let's have a quick look at some of his best fashion avatars. ThirstDay Treat: Just 10 HOT Pictures of Shawn Mendes To Make You Go Weak In The Knees!

Just Like a Fine Wine!

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Dapper!

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Winning Our Hearts With His Purple Choice

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 'Gray' Man

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Sexy!

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Why So Cool, Mr?

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Digging This Look

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shawn Mendes!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).