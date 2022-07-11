Singer Camila Cabello doesn't mind being single. Since her break-up with singer Shawn Mendes, she says she isn't too concerned about finding a new boyfriend. "I don't put a lot of focus on it," she told Cosmopolitan UK, reports eonline.com. "I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year. If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure," she said. Camila Cabello Hails Therapy and Calls for ‘Reproductive Justice’ in Powerful Speech at Power of Women Event.

It's a new mindset for the 25-year-old, who said she used to prioritise being in a romantic relationship. "Before I used to be like, Yes, love, oh my God, love, and now I'm just trying to have a good time," she continued. "I just want to live my life and have great friendships." She added: "If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great."

While Camila may not be explicitly looking for the one, she certainly isn't hurting for company. Last month, the former Fifth Harmony member was spotted sharing a laugh with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch during a night out in Los Angeles.

In November 2021, Camila and Shawn ended their two-year relationship, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement. Five months later, she shared some insight into their amicable break-up and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways. Camila Cabello Raises Mercury Level With Her Uber Hot Photos in Bikini And Adorable White Minidress; See Pics.

"I guess my focus is really on, How can I be a well-rounded person?" Cabello explained to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

